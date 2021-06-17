UPDATE: Firefighters still attending to blaze at Colnbrook Industrial Estate

UPDATE: Firefighters from Maidenhead, Slough and Langley fire stations are still attending to the fire that broke out in Poyle.

Firefighter have been returning to the scene daily since Thursday, June 17.

On Thursday, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service released the following statement:

"At 8:58pm on Thursday, 17 June, we received reports of a fire at a commercial property in Poyle, Slough.

"Two Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Slough Fire Station and two crews from Maidenhead as well as crews from Langley, Ascot, Windsor, Bracknell, Wokingham, Wokingham Road Fire Stations and Crowthorne Community Fire Station were sent to the scene, alongside the Aerial Ladder Platform from Whitley Wood Fire Station and Incident Command Unit from Maidenhead Fire Station.

"Three RBFRS Officers and crews from Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and London Fire Brigade were also in attendance.

"Upon arrival, crews found the property well alight, with the fire affecting two floors and the roof of the building.

"This incident is still ongoing and a small number of crews remain on scene. While the incident is ongoing, we ask that residents and businesses nearby please keep windows and doors closed. Please continue to avoid the area if possible."

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at the Colnbrook Industrial Estate.

Thames Valley Police has warned people to keep their windows shut due to large amounts of smoke in the area.

The force added the cause of the blaze is not suspicious and nobody has been injured.

More to follow.