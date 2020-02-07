Informing Business (Feb6): EmojitNow app offers new feedback system

An app creator is hoping to rival the likes of Tripadvisor with an instant feedback service which allows people to share their feelings using emojis.

EmojitNow is a free mobile app which allows users to review anything and everything in their daily lives, from the quality of restaurants to the deals on offer at high street shops.

People can submit their feedback by selecting from one of seven different emojis and choosing the reason for their decision.

Co-founder Ben Phillis, from Wargrave, designed the app with the aim of helping people share their experiences anonymously in real-time and giving companies an insight into what their customers may be thinking.

Ben, 45, said: “In what is becoming the age of feedback, it makes it even easier for us all to give the feedback we often feel we want to, right when we experience it.

“For people to give more feedback on their experiences, it has to be when people are in the moment, it has to be quick, and has to be simple.

“EmojitNow uniquely combines emojis and reasons so people can show what they are feeling and, more importantly, why they are feeling it.”

The app is the second concept Ben has worked on following the launch of GrumpNow in 2017 which gave passengers the chance to give live feedback about public transport they were using.

Ben added that the anonymous feedback style and absence of a messaging service aimed to protect people from cyberbullying.

“The only communication we want to promote is between the user’s mind and the taps of their fingertips,” he said.

For more details email ben@emojitnow.com or visit the website www.emojitnow.com

Brewery opens Rose and Olive Branch pub

The Windsor and Eton Brewery has taken over a new pub in Virginia Water.

The Rose and Olive Branch will join the brewery’s sister flagship pub, The George Inn in Eton, as well as The Old Court Bar and The Craft Bar at Windsor Racecourse.

A small refurbishment is being carried out with the venue due to reopen later this month.

A Windsor and Eton Brewery spokesman said: “We are absolutely delighted we can breathe some new life into this wonderful country pub.

“We want it to be a local hub for everyone, whether you want a decent fresh coffee and cake or a family meal.

“Our staff are very excited about their new pub and we cannot wait to open and welcome everyone.”

The pub will serve lunch, dinner and afternoon tea and will host regular events including quiz nights and beer and food pairing evenings.

Mortgage Required wins Best Mortgage Firm award

An independent mortgage advisers has been named ‘Best Mortgage Firm’ at an awards ceremony.

Mortgage Required, based in Boyn Hill, won the prize at an event hosted by leading industry body Premier Mortgage Services.

Company directors Tracy Gordon and Craig Head received the prize at a gala dinner in Telford last month.

Managing director Tim Atkinson said: “We are delighted to receive this prestigious award and to have been acknowledged nationally means a lot to everyone who works within the business.

“Our business proposition is simple: Deliver the very best customer service, embrace the latest technology to give our clients the best mortgage and protection products to suit their needs.

“To have been recognised above 2,500 other firms for this service is a great way to kick of 2020.”

Last year the firm was also recognised at the Royal Borough’s 2019 Business Awards for its academy which trains and recruits young people as mortgage and protection advisers.

AkzoNobel recognised as a Top Employer

AkzoNobel has been recognised as a Top Employer 2020 by the Top Employers Institute.

Organisations certified as Top Employers dedicate themselves to providing the best working environment for employees through progressive ‘people-first’ HR practices.

Following a detailed assessment of its people practices through the HR Best Practices Survey, AkzoNobel’s submission was validated and scored.

On January 30 the company, which has offices in Wexham Road, Slough, received its certification for the eighth year running.

Alistair McAuley, UK and Ireland managing director at AkzoNobel, said: “As a business, we put our people above all else – they are our single most valuable asset, and we rely on them for everything.”

Hear business tips at monthly get-together

The Bisham Business Biscotti group is holding a monthly networking session on February 20.

The event will run from 10am to 12pm at MyWorkSpot’s co-working offices in Reform Road.

Business tips will be dished out during a five-minute ‘Stop the Clock’ activity with members also given the chance to deliver a pitch about what they do.

Visit www.businessbiscotti.co.uk for details.