Informing Business: Made in Chelsea star's clothing shop returns to Marlow

Made in Chelsea star's clothing shop returns

A former reality TV star will be running a pop-up shop in Marlow High Street for the second year in a row.

Andy Jordan, who rose to fame on E4’s Made in Chelsea, is returning to the town with his clothing brand JAM Industries.

The company temporarily took over Sorbon Estates’ commercial unit at 64 High Street during the festive season last year.

The premises has since been refurbished and extended to 1600 sq ft and a deal has now been agreed to welcome back Jordan’s surfing-inspired brand.

Mr Jordan, co-founder of JAM Industries, said: “Marlow wasn’t originally on our radar last year, but mum is from the area and after a lunch date in The Ivy, she saw this unit and got straight on the phone to us.

“As a result, we secured a pop-up space with Sorbon and couldn’t believe how well the store was received.”

The brand specialises in comfortable and stylish clothing for men and women with the company aiming to provide shoppers with ‘surf-style inspired yet timeless pieces’ for people of all ages.

Mr Jordan, who left the Made in Chelsea cast in 2015, added: “The brand continues to go from strength to strength with this opening coming off the back of our strongest sales week since we launched in 2012.

“Marlow forms an integral part of that success, and we couldn’t be more excited to re-open here.”

Ed Davidson, leasing manager at Sorbon Estates, said: “It’s great to have such and exciting brand back on Marlow High Street.

“JAM Industries continues to epitomise the traits of a successful modern retailer: nimble, lean, opportunistic.

“We can’t wait to see how the concept has evolved since last year and wish them continued success over this Christmas period in Marlow.”

Sorbon Estates was advised on the deal by Smart 4 and KLM.

New bus link for Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5

A new bus service has been launched connecting Poyle, Colnbrook, Langley and Iver with Heathrow’s Terminal 5.

The service is being operated by Reading Buses and has been drawn up in conjunction with Heathrow Airport.

It will be introduced in three phases, with the new fully-electric 459 bus already up and running.

The initial timetable is operating between 9.30am to 2.30pm Monday to Friday and will run until December 20 at no cost to passengers.

Once this phase ends, the company will use of one of its single deck buses that run on compressed natural gas for the second part of the trial between January 2 and January 31.

A full timetable, complete with new fares, is then expected to be in place from February.

The third phase will feature Euro 6 diesel engine buses which have fewer emissions than a modern car.

Robert Williams, Reading Buses chief executive officer, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Heathrow Airport on this new project.

“We feel this is a great opportunity to get employees to and from the airport sustainably, as well as holidaymakers in the local area.”

HSBC marks 100 years of Windsor trading

A bank in Windsor has been celebrating 100 years of trading in the town.

HSBC opened its store on November 17, 1919, opposite Windsor Castle where the branch still stands today.

It originally operated as part of Midland Bank with its growth being stunted during the Second World War when seven men from the branch left to enlist in the Armed Forces.

Six returned but Raymond Bowyer was reported missing from a bombing flight over Hamburg in July 1943.

Training centres were established across the country to provide crash courses for female staff in roles including cashiers, accountants and securities clerks.

Branch manager Tracy Chapman said: “I am extremely proud to be leading the branch team at such a momentous time.

“Celebrating 100 years of the branch being open in this fantastic town has given us the opportunity to review the momentous occasions that have taken place outside of the branch.”

Prince of Wales to be new patron of Cookham's CIM

The Prince of Wales has agreed to become the new patron of the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

His Royal Highness Prince Charles will take over from The Duke of Edinburgh, who has served as the Institute’s patron since 1952.

CIM’s first royal patron was King George VI, appointed in 1937.

Chris Daly, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, based at Moor Hall in Cookham, said: “We are absolutely delighted that The Prince of Wales has accepted our invitation to be our patron.

“There could be no greater accolade for our profession.

“We look forward to working closely with him to support our members and promote the value our profession gives to both business and the wider society.”

Leigh Hopwood, chairwoman of the CIM, added: “It has been a great honour to have the Duke of Edinburgh as our patron.

“Holding the role for more than six decades he has seen our industry and our organisation through a remarkable period of change.”

Maliks listed in British Curry Awards

A popular curry house in Cookham has been shortlisted for a prize at the British Curry Awards.

Maliks Restaurant, based in the High Street, is a nominee in the Best Restaurant South East category.

The venue has an impressive track record at the awards, having been crowned as a winner on four previous occasions.

Enam Ali, founder of the British Curry Awards, said: “I am so very grateful to local curry restaurant diners who, every year, take the effort to nominate their favourite restaurants for the British Curry Awards, and who provide us with their vital feedback, letting us know about the best service, the best curry cuisine and other factors for consideration.”

A ceremony will be taking place at Battersea Evolution, London, on Monday.

Free black ice cream scoops at Creams

Dessert lovers can get free scoops of a new ice cream flavour at Creams in Slough on Black Friday.

The dessert parlour, in Windsor Road, is offering 100 scoops of its black gelato creation on the house.

The new flavour combines ingredients such as activated charcoal to produce a jet black dessert which is available for one day only.

The first 100 customers through the door on Friday, November 29 can take advantage of the offer.