Informing Business: Wooburn Green manufacturing firm wins Queen's Award for Enterprise

N A Brown wins Queen's Award for Enterprise

A manufacturing company has received a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of its work in using recycled plastic to keep the streets clean.

N A Brown Ltd, based in Soho Crescent, Wooburn Green, received the prestigious award in the innovation category.

The company, which employs just 14 people, was the first to market brush heads for road sweeping machines which are made from recycled plastic discs rather than traditional plywood.

The firm said it has now ‘significantly reduced energy consumption’ and ‘trebled production rates’ with the introduction of a new manufacturing method.

This involves using an extruder and pressure mould to create the discs, allowing the company to use lower grade recycled plastic.

Managing director Nick Brown received the prize from Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, the Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire.

Mr Brown said: “I am delighted and thrilled to have received The Queen’s Award for Enterprise from Sir Henry.

“When I was a young man I witnessed the presentation of a Queen’s Award and said to myself at the time that I would love to receive one of those in the future.

“It is just like having a dream come true.”

N A Brown Ltd was just one of four Bucks businesses to receive a Queen’s Award this year.

The Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire added: “N A Brown Ltd is an example of the kind of company this country needs more of – imaginative, innovative and productive.

“The Queen’s Awards differ from personal honours such as OBEs and MBEs in that they are given to an industrial or business unit as a whole and recognise management and employees working as a team benefiting not only the enterprise but also their local community and country by their achievement.”

Concern over 'creeping privatisation' in NHS staff

Concern has been expressed by the leader of Slough Borough Council over plans that could see some staff at Wexham Park Hospital lose their status as NHS workers.

The Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust wants to transfer staff in non-clinical support services, such as portering, housekeeping and security, to a new company.

The plans for the subsidiary, which would be wholly owned by the trust, have been criticised as ‘creeping towards privatisation’.

Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green), SBC leader, publicly stated his concerns about the move last week, raising fears about the creation of a two-tier workforce.

He also said an informal consultation with staff should have been carried out earlier.

Neil Dardis, chief executive of the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, told members of the council’s health and scrutiny panel last month that the move could save the organisation £45million over the next five years.

A trust spokesman said meetings have been carried out with staff since May to keep them updated.

Assurances have also been made that their terms and conditions, including their NHS pension, will be protected if the switch happens.

New face at HOME arts consoritum

A new director has been appointed at HOME Slough.

Saad Eddine Said joins the team having previously worked as a chief executive of charity Terre Sans Frontiere, in Morocco.

He is an artistic director and creative curator who specialises in building bridges between communities, artists, social entrepreneurs and innovators.

The new director will be tasked with continuing HOME Slough’s work which aims to encourage people to create and take part in art experiences in the town.

He said: “I am delighted to join HOME Slough, collaborate and work alongside one of the most diverse and vibrant communities in the country, while supporting our continuous commitment to increase opportunities and awareness of all the arts in Slough.

“While the town is going through an exciting transformation, it is a great opportunity for local communities to re-think, re-image and re-shape Slough’s creative future.”

Rotary club to host networking evening to share ideas

People can find out more about the work the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge do during a networking evening.

The community service organisation is hosting the informal event at MyWorkSpot, based at Clyde House, in Reform Road, on Wednesday at 7pm.

The club aims to provide young professionals and parents aged 30 or over with the opportunity to make a positive difference within the community.

It runs events including the annual Easter family fun day at Grenfell Park and reindeer racing at the Nicholsons Shopping Centre.

Club president Costa Franceskides said: “We want to share the great things we’re doing in the community, and let others know how they can get involved, while at the same time giving people the opportunity to network with other business leaders, community leaders and volunteers.”

The club meets on the first and third Sunday of each month at Costa Coffee, Maidenhead High Street.

Visit www.maidenheadbridge rotary.org.uk or call 07876 341334 for further information.

Strangebrew speaker on how to stand out

Businesses will be encouraged to ‘think brand, not bland’ during a networking session at Maidenhead United.

The club’s next Business Connect event is taking place on Tuesday, October 29 ahead of the National League side’s fixture with AFC Fylde at York Road.

Guest speaker Phil Strachan, from Strangebrew, plans to talk to companies about what it takes to stand out from the crowd.

The evening starts at 6pm and includes a three-course dinner with wine in the Alan Devonshire Hospitality Suite.

Reserved seating is also provided in the main stand for the match, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

Tickets cost £50 plus VAT.

Visit maidenheadunitedfc. ktckts.com/event/mufc1920hosh07/maidenhead-united-v-dover-athletic to book for the next session.

Pride of lions to be auctioned

A pride of model lions will be on display at Windsor Yards before they are auctioned off for charity.

The sculptures have been dotted around the Royal Borough over the past three months to mark the 200 years since Queen Victoria’s birth.

The former Fenwick store will host a two-day exhibition, starting on Saturday, November 9.