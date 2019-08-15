Informing Business: Find your Hoppy Place at new craft beer shop

Family team open store selling local breweries' drinks

A new craft beer shop has opened selling a variety of local breweries’ drinks on sale.

A Hoppy Place is a family-run store in St Leonards Road showcasing a range of beers.

It is owned by beer-loving wife and husband duo Naomi and Dave Hayward, and managed by Naomi’s brother Jason Whitehead.

Naomi, who lives in Maidenhead, left her job as a graphic designer after being inspired by a visit to breweries in California on her honeymoon with Dave.

“We are big craft beer nerds,” she admitted.

“We thought we’d have a beer-themed wedding.”

She said the couple had an ‘epiphany’ while out in California that they wanted to work with beer full-time, and believed there was a gap in the market for a craft beer shop in Windsor.

“I think people are bored of having the same thing,” Naomi suggested when considering why craft beer is so popular.

“I think people like having experiences. Every time they come out to drink they are trying something new.”

The shop is closed on Mondays.

It will be open noon-9pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, noon-10pm on Thursdays, noon-10.30pm on Friday and Saturday, and noon-8pm on Sundays.

Concorde Park bought for £14.6 million

A company which specialises in office development has completed a multi-million pound deal to buy a Maidenhead business complex.

Circle Property announced on Friday it has bought Concorde Park, in Concorde Road, for £14.6million.

The 71,500 sq ft facility currently has three tenants who occupy 36.6 per cent of the space producing a combined rental income of £627,372 per year.

There is a vacant area of 45,328sq ft with 21,346sq ft under offer or in negotiation.

John Arnold, chief executive of Circle Property Plc, said: “We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of Concorde Park for a consideration of £14.6million.

“We believe we can add significant value to the property using our expertise in active asset management to drive rents.

“This acquisition is a further demonstration of Circle’s successful strategy which has driven sector leading returns since its IPO (initial public offering) in 2016.”

Andrew Lloyd to head up Frimley Health and Care

The Frimley Health and Care Integrated System (ICS) has appointed its first independent chairman.

Andrew Lloyd takes up his new role after sitting as the chairman of the NHS Surrey Clinical Commissioning Group where he has been an ICS board member.

The ICS is a partnership of the many health and social care organisations including the NHS Frimley Health Foundation Trust, the NHS Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust and the Royal Borough.

Its purpose is to plan, buy and provide health and social care to create healthier communities.

Mr Lloyd said: “It is a real privilege to be able to be at the centre of the changes taking place in health and social care at such a crucial time.

“I have been very fortunate to be able to serve local people in a variety of roles throughout my career and I am delighted that this latest opportunity allows me to continue to do so.

“It is especially gratifying that I am able to continue to serve the community in the area where I live and that I know so well.”

Fiona Edwards, lead for the Frimley Health and Care ICS, added: “To have Andrew become our independent chair provides continuity and maintains his great contribution to our work so far.”

Tivoli fleet rolls out branding in partnership with RBWM

The company responsible for grounds maintenance services in the Royal Borough has kitted out its fleet of vehicles with new dual-branded graphics.

The new branding shows the various services that Tivoli can provide alongside its company logo and Royal Borough crest.

Reflective graphics and high-visibility safety markings have also been installed to reduce the potential for accidents.

Brad Cole, Tivoli regional director, said: “We’re thrilled to see the new vehicle livery in place.

“It’s important that our teams are visible in the area, and that Royal Borough residents have confidence that we are dedicated to delivering a first-class grounds maintenance service in collaboration with the council.”

Cllr Samantha Rayner, cabinet member for culture and communities, said: “Our parks and open spaces are much loved by our residents and it is important that they see the team who work within them.

“The new livery shows our commitment to working together and ensuring our parks are the best for our residents.”

Five questions to ask digital marketers

Entrepreneur Elton Boocock has been lined up as the guest speaker at the next Royal Borough Business Forum.

Boocock, author of Internet Marketing the Full Story, will be discussing the five questions every chief executive or business owner needs to ask their digital marketers.

The BBC Radio panellist will use ‘hard data’ to show guests where they should spend their marketing budget and demonstrate how a data-led approach can help small and medium business owners alike.

The upcoming forum will be hosted at Hall Place, within the Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA), in Burchetts Green Road, on September 10 from 7.30am to 9.30am.

Visit www.eventbrite.com and search Royal Borough Business Forum for tickets.

Baxters Homecare honoured

A Slough-based home care provider has made a top 20 list for care in the South-east.

Baxters Homecare, in Bath Road, received the award after people who use the service left positive reviews on www.homecare.co.uk

The company was founded in 2016 and provides a care at home service to younger and older adults in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Surrey.

It particularly focuses on people with life-limiting conditions.