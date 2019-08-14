SITE INDEX

Fullscreen Business & Finance
Wed, 14
17 °C
Thu, 15
21 °C
Fri, 16
18 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Finalists announced for Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards

    Vote for the Best Charity at this year's Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards

    The finalists for this year’s Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards have been announced.

    Nominations for the awards ceremony, led by the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce, closed at the end of July.

    A judging panel of business experts has now selected finalists across 14 categories, including Business of the Year, Best Company to Work For and Best Digital Business.

    A public vote is also underway on the Maidenhead Advertiser website to determine the three finalists in the Best Charity Award, sponsored by Baylis Media.

    Voting closes on Friday with a final run-off vote set to take place from Monday, August 19 to Friday, August 23.

    All the winners will be announced at a black-tie event at the Holiday Inn, in Manor Lane, Maidenhead, on Friday, September 27.

    Tickets for the event are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting www.eventbrite.co.uk and searching for the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards.

    FINALISTS

    Best SME:

    • RMR Homes Ltd
    • Made for Drink
    • Mortgage Required Ltd
    • Nest Homecare
    • Stubbings Property Marketing

    Best Business Start Up:

    • ICON Gym
    • Goldcrest Events
    • CAOSS Limited
    • Thank and Praise Limited

    Best CSR Programme:

    • Brandelity
    • Ways into Work CIC
    • Summerleaze Ltd

    Business of the Year:

    • Thames Valley Fertility
    • CLEAN
    • Goyals
    • RMR Homes Ltd
    • Page Hardy Harris

    Best Company to Work For:

    • Berkshire College of Agriculture
    • Gardner Leader
    • BWP Group Ltd
    • Brandelity
    • Right at Home Maidenhead

    Apprenticeship Award:

    • Maersk Line UK Ltd
    • Mortgage Required Ltd

    Excellence in Customer Service:

    • Ascot Hardware
    • RMR Homes Ltd
    • Jade Jones Berkshire
    • ICON Gym
    • Goyals

    Best Micro Business:

    • Claire's Comfy Canines Ltd
    • WebEquator Ltd
    • Marketing Boost Ltd

    Best Marketing Campaign: 

    • BWP Group
    • Right at Home Maidenhead
    • Jodie Humphries Digital Marketing 

    Best Digital Business:

    • WebEquator Ltd
    • CAOSS Ltd
    • Cogworx
    • All The World's A Studio

    Best Retailer:

    • Dancia International
    • Goyals

    Best Hospitality Business:

    • The Chartered Institute of Marketing
    • Cliveden House
    • Holiday Inn Maidenhead/Windsor

    Entrepreneurial Business:

    • Cube Video
    • Safe Solvents Europe Ltd
    • Jade Jones Berkshire

    Fast Growing Business:

    • AND Digital 
    • Jade Jones Berkshire
    • MaidEnergy Ltd

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved