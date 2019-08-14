Finalists announced for Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards

The finalists for this year’s Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards have been announced.

Nominations for the awards ceremony, led by the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce, closed at the end of July.

A judging panel of business experts has now selected finalists across 14 categories, including Business of the Year, Best Company to Work For and Best Digital Business.

A public vote is also underway on the Maidenhead Advertiser website to determine the three finalists in the Best Charity Award, sponsored by Baylis Media.

Voting closes on Friday with a final run-off vote set to take place from Monday, August 19 to Friday, August 23.

All the winners will be announced at a black-tie event at the Holiday Inn, in Manor Lane, Maidenhead, on Friday, September 27.

Tickets for the event are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting www.eventbrite.co.uk and searching for the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards.

FINALISTS

Best SME:

RMR Homes Ltd

Made for Drink

Mortgage Required Ltd

Nest Homecare

Stubbings Property Marketing

Best Business Start Up:

ICON Gym

Goldcrest Events

CAOSS Limited

Thank and Praise Limited

Best CSR Programme:

Brandelity

Ways into Work CIC

Summerleaze Ltd

Business of the Year:

Thames Valley Fertility

CLEAN

Goyals

RMR Homes Ltd

Page Hardy Harris

Best Company to Work For:

Berkshire College of Agriculture

Gardner Leader

BWP Group Ltd

Brandelity

Right at Home Maidenhead

Apprenticeship Award:

Maersk Line UK Ltd

Mortgage Required Ltd

Excellence in Customer Service:

Ascot Hardware

RMR Homes Ltd

Jade Jones Berkshire

ICON Gym

Goyals

Best Micro Business:

Claire's Comfy Canines Ltd

WebEquator Ltd

Marketing Boost Ltd

Best Marketing Campaign:

BWP Group

Right at Home Maidenhead

Jodie Humphries Digital Marketing

Best Digital Business:

WebEquator Ltd

CAOSS Ltd

Cogworx

All The World's A Studio

Best Retailer:

Dancia International

Goyals

Best Hospitality Business:

The Chartered Institute of Marketing

Cliveden House

Holiday Inn Maidenhead/Windsor

Entrepreneurial Business:

Cube Video

Safe Solvents Europe Ltd

Jade Jones Berkshire

Fast Growing Business: