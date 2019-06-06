Informing Business (June 6)

Interesting uses for plastic shown in documentary

A Maidenhead-based digital content agency is helping to capture the world’s plastic threat.

Cube Video, in Old Marsh Lane, works with businesses and brands to produce engaging content to highlight campaigns.

It recently worked with High Wycombe’s Design Insider to collate a documentary looking at the plastic problem, called Materials: Living With Plastics.

Designers, researchers and manufacturers propose theories and potential solutions to the worldwide threat.

The 11-minute long video focuses on plastic potential, looking at ways that people can re-use the material in unique ways, such as making desirable objects out of it to change the consumer’s negative perception.

There is also a chat with a manufacturer who uses marine plastic to make carpet tiles.

CEO of Cube Video James Hakesley said: “What we did was create a story that showed the uses of plastic in a positive way but also the problems. It is a very useful material – it is just the afterlife of it isn’t great.

“[Design Insider] is a client we have a long relationship with. They said they were making a materials-focused series, and one they were focusing on was plastic.

“We thought what a great chance to [show] how people use it differently in the industry, and actually there are some great things that people are doing.”

James added there is even more that businesses can do to make a large difference.

“From a business perspective, it is about being conscious,” he said.

“We have removed every bit of plastic from the office, everyone has their own bottles that are refillable. You can take some simple steps and make big differences.”

Luxury hotel opens after restoration

A new luxury hotel has been opened in the heart of Langley Park.

Following a six-year, multi-million pound renovation, the property opened on Monday as The Langley for the first time.

Classified as a Luxury Collection hotel – part of Marriott International – it offers 41 ‘sumptuous’ bedrooms across two buildings.

Formerly the hunting lodge of the third Duke of Marlborough, the mansion and adjacent 18th-century Brew House have been renovated and returned to their ‘former grandeur’.

Developer Khalid Affara said: “The restoration of The Langley has been an incredible process involving large teams of experts painstakingly regenerating this magnificent historic building to its former glory.

“The whole estate is steeped in such rich history and heritage, so we are thrilled to finally open the doors to a truly unique property that successfully celebrates The Langley’s past whilst offering contemporary luxury and design alongside outstanding dining and cutting-edge spa and gym facilities.”

On its website the price of a classic guest room start at £415 and a deluxe suite is listed at £1,055.

Roof terrace and cafe part of office space

A roof terrace and cafe has been added to an office building in Maidenhead as part of a major refurbishment.

Quantum, in Vanwall Business Park, is now the only office building outside of the town centre to offer roof terrace space, providing both a communal terrace and private terrace for those on the third floor.

The new cafe is open to occupiers and others on the business park.

Estate agent Savills has launched the 37,088 sq ft of refurbished office space, with additional features including showers on each floor, LED lighting and cycle storage.

Stuart Chambers, associate in the office agency team at Savills, said: “The way people work is changing and the refurbishment that was undertaken at Quantum reflects this.”

Event boat hire firm for sale

An event boat hire business in Bray has been put on the market.

Berkshire Boats Ltd, which operates charter excursions on the Thames, has a guide price of £700,000.

The company operates one boat, The Georgian, with a capacity of up to 150.

Direct enquiries to Blacks Business Brokers on 0333 370 0000.