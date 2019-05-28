Informing Business (May 23)

Mother and son to open plastic-free shop in Windsor

A mother and son are doing their bit for the environment by opening a plastic-free shop.

Customers at Zero Joe’s will be given the chance to bring their own containers to take home products from the store.

The packaging-free store, in St Leonard’s Road, Windsor, sells food staples such as rice, pasta and cereal and bathroom products like shampoos and moisturisers.

Katie Chevis, 51, gave up her career in IT training to launch the business with her son Joe, 20.

She said: “It’s really just a more modern take on the way we shopped in the past.

“Customers bring their own containers from home to our shop and then weigh the goods they want.

“Not only are they playing their part in helping the planet by reducing single-use plastics, they can also save money and reduce food waste as they can buy in much smaller quan-tities.”

The threat to the environment posed by single-use plastics was brought to public attention in 2017 through David Attenborough’s BBC series, Blue Planet II.

Katie said that, despite this warning, most of the household products people buy are still in single-use plastic which could take 1,000 years to decompose.

Zero Joe’s will refill any clean containers and will also be selling its own storage boxes and supplying paper and canvas bags for goods.

Katie added: “People in Berkshire clearly want to use less single-use plastic but have been struggling to find a way to do that in traditional supermarkets.

“We’re thrilled that our shop could be just what local people have been looking for.”

Zero Joe’s is due to open on Saturday, June 22.

Slough firm wins extension to DfT contract of three years

A Slough-based company has secured a three-year extension to its contract with the Department for Transport (DfT) to provide back-office shared services for the department and its executive agencies.

The deal will see Arvato continue to support the

DfT as well as its agencies including the Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency and the Vehicle Certification Agency.

The contract award follows Arvato becoming only the second organisation in the UK to receive global accreditation from SAP – a German multinational software company – for delivering best practice ICT services.

Debra Maxwell, chief executive of Arvato CRM Solutions UK, said: “This is a significant milestone for our business and signifies

a clear belief in the value that shared services are providing to the DfT.

“We’re enabling our customers to realise new cost savings and efficiency gains by redesigning their service delivery model, and we look forward to supporting the DfT and

its executive agencies

with their ongoing digital transformation journey.”

A spokesperson at the DfT added: “Collaboration on recent successes means our partnership continues to grow.”

Olympian Greg Rutherford to front awards

Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford has been unveiled as the host for the Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

The former long jump champion will help present the prizes at the chamber’s showpiece event of the year at Reading’s Hilton Hotel on June 27.

The awards recognise the talent, innovation and entrepreneurship of companies from across the region.

Categories include Thames Valley Business of the Year, Employer of the Year and Family Business of the Year.

Gavin Spencer, head of membership, said: “Mark Foster set the bar high last year with his witty banter and anecdotes, keeping everyone truly entertained throughout the night, and Greg I’m sure will also prove just as popular.”

Everyone that enters the awards will be automatically put forward for the British Chambers of Commerce National Awards.

Visit https://www.thames valleychamber.co.uk/business-awards/ for details.

Watchmaker given a military seal of approval

Watchmaker Christopher Ward has announced a new partnership with the Ministry of Defence.

The deal will see the Anglo-Swiss company, based in Park Street, Maidenhead, become one of five brands approved to use official UK Armed Forces insignia on watches sold to the general public.

The first publicly-available collection of watches will be available from October this year and are expected to cost between £500 and £1,000.

Mike France, co-founder at Christopher Ward, said: “Approval to use the import-ant insignia and heraldic badges of the UK Armed Forces on watch designs made for public purchase is a great privilege for us.

“The UK Armed Forces are renowned worldwide and the new partnership provides a huge new platform for our brand to develop.”

£85,000 earmarked for charities that help the young

A share of £85,000 is on offer to charities that help young and disadvantaged people into work.

The SEGRO Community Fund aims to support projects that offer skills training, apprenticeships and educational activity to boost employment chances.

Former recipients include Slough-based youth charity Aik Saath and Learning to Work, a charity dedicated to providing a link between businesses and schools.

Neil Impiazzi, partnership development director at SEGRO, said: “The SEGRO Community Fund has enabled us to support 53 local charities and 2,300 people to date, and we look forward to building on the support we are providing communities across the Thames Valley and London.

“We look forward to continuing our close relationships across the regions where we have an active presence.”

The fund will be distributed by the London Community Foundation and Berkshire Community Foundation.

The deadline for applications is Friday, June 28.

Visit www.berkshirecf.org for details.