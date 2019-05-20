Informing Business (May 16)

Speakers highlight the benefits of business coaching

A workshop promoting the benefits of coaching in business was a success, with speakers giving out ‘inspirational’ advice, writes George Roberts.

The Exceptional Beginnings Tribe workshop, run by business and life coach and marketing consultant Katie Wilson, took place at Karma Sanctum on the Green in Cookham Dean on Thursday, May 9.

The workshop welcomed visitors from a variety of industries including a photographer, a diet coach and an actress.

Katie said: “We were trying to talk about business coaching and the benefits as well as how it can help you grow and start your business.

“I have a coach and they have a coach.”

“We talked about accountability. Perfectionism is all well and good but it stops you from getting stuff done.

“The idea with the workshop is for people to get stuff done.”

As well as doing a number of practical exercises, the workshop was also visited by a number of speakers with a variety of backgrounds.

Suzi Walker, the Cookham-based founder of the business Primal Pantry, which sells high-protein snacks, was one of the speakers at the event.

Katie said: “She told her story about taking her business from her kitchen table to a global business after five years, it was incredible, a really inspirational story.

After a successful first run, Katie already has the next workshop planned. It will be based on building Instagram and Facebook followers for your business.

The next event will take place on Thursday, July 11 at the same venue.

Early bird tickets are now available for £21 from bit.ly/2YxL9j9

Law firm to host breakfast seminar on data protection

A free breakfast seminar on general data protection regulation for Maidenhead businesses will be taking place next month.

Award-winning law firm Gardner Leader is hosting the workshop at its Frascati Way offices on June 11.

The company’s legal team will highlight the legal myths around the regulation, answer questions on what GDPR means for marketing and advise on the importance of different types of customer profiling in GDPR assessments.

Diane Yarrow, partner in the Gardner Leader commercial team, said: “We decided to run our GDPR – 12 months seminar as we’ve discovered when talking to many local organisations that there’s still a lot of misunder-standing on the issue, or that it’s something only big businesses need to worry about.

“But unfortunately, even if you’re a small business or charity holding a simple catalogue of business cards or an excel sheet with names and addresses, GDPR will still apply.

“The good news is that by understanding the key rules compliance can be simplified.”

The seminar will run from 8 to 10am.

Call 01628 671636 or email www.gardner-leader.co.uk/GLatHome to book.

IMGeospatial wins start-up of year award

A tech company from Slough has won the coveted Geospatial World Start-up of the Year Award.

IMGeospatial, based in The Urban Building, picked up the prize at the Geospatial World Forum in Amsterdam last month.

Judges chose the company in recognition of its ‘innovative use of machine learning and artificial intelligence, location based and remote sensed data... to extract actionable intelligence for businesses’.

It was also confirmed that business founder Alexis Hannah Smith has been invited to sit on the executive board of the World Geospatial Industry Council.

She said: “Being named Geospatial World Start-up of the Year and being invited to join the World Geospatial Industry Council’s executive board, at the same internationally renowned event, is a dream come true.

“These amazing accolades will motivate us to continue doing and achieving the exceptional every day, turning problems into opportunities for us all.”

Visit www.imgeospatial.com for details.

Co-op to open new store in Wraysbury

Co-op is opening a new store in Wraysbury following a £530,000 investment.

The new shop, in Windsor Road, will provide 20 full and part-time jobs and offer a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, award-winning wines and an in-store bakery.

Shoppers can also join the company’s membership scheme which offers rewards if people buy own-brand products.

Hayley Butt, Co-op area manager, said: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum, and our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub for people living in the area.”

Gareth John, Co-op store manager, added: “We are delighted to have undertaken such a significant investment in Wraysbury and are very proud to be part of this community.”

Arlo & Jacob open furniture store in Marlow

A furniture company has opened its fourth UK showroom in Marlow.

Arlo & Jacob’s new store in Spittal Street features a large collection of the brand’s handmade sofas, chairs and accessories.

Commercial director Harvey Roberts said: “We are delighted to be expanding our footprint across the country as we further cement our presence on the UK high streets, bringing our expertise and passion for furniture to Marlow.”