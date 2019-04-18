Informing Business (April 18)

Celebrating 40 years in the garden business

A business that began in a spare room has celebrated turning 40, writes Georgina Bishop.

Artscape Design & Build in Golden Ball Lane, Pinkneys Green, was founded by director, Ross Moyse.

As well as designing and building gardens, Artscape also provides garden maintenance and makeover services, and the design and installation of conservatories, summerhouses and garden offices.

Staff at Artscape celebrated the milestone birthday at Petersham Nurseries Café Restaurant in Richmond on Friday, March 22.

Ross said: “I started the business in 1979 when I was 24 years old, fresh from college at the beginning of the 1980s recession.

“We operated out of my mum’s spare room in Marlow with her doing the books.

“Then we got our first break winning a gold medal, building the best garden at The Hampton Court International Garden Show.”

Since then the company have ‘won numerous industry awards’ and gone from strength to strength.

“We were lucky enough to design and build gardens for celebrities in the music industry, top technology entrepreneurs and work with international local interior designer Alexander Dixon Interiors,” said Ross.

Artscape is ‘characterised by the knowledge, enthusiasm and experience of its staff – designers, landscapers and plants-men’.

Ross said: “The Artscape team have been together a long time and we’re all dedicated to providing the very best levels of design creativity, and high-quality build for all our clients’ homes.”

The business has thrived on these word-of-mouth recommendations.

Reflecting on 40 years in the world of garden design, Ross said: “Things have changed so much over the years.

“Today, our clients are very interested in outside entertaining, new lighting technologies and unusual plants.

“What’s stayed the same is the desire to create a beautiful functional space to enjoy time at home.”

Chamber of Commerce president steps down

The president of the Maidenhead & District Chamber of Commerce is stepping down.

Marc Jones has been in the role since last April when he replaced Olu Odeniyi.

The chamber’s executive committee said his departure is due to him taking on new responsibilities as a partner at IBB Solicitors.

A statement from the chamber said: “During his time as president, Marc, among other things, was the driving force behind the chamber’s new website and has managed this since its inception and implemented changes to the Chamber Articles of Association to ensure that the chamber is a model of good corporate governance.”

Marc also helped secure the management of the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards for the next three years and worked with the Royal Borough’s leadership to develop a harmonious relationship.

The statement added: “We wish Marc well in his new endeavours and appreciate all the time and effort he has put into his role as president of the chamber.”

Mike Miller will now be the acting president of the chamber.

Email president@maidenhead.org.uk for details.

Software firm moves headquarters to Heathrow Approach

A software company has moved its corporate headquarters to Heathrow Approach.

IRIS Software Group has been based at Riding House, in Datchet, for 25 years but the firm has now outgrown its premises.

Its new home will accommodate 270 employees from its Slough and Datchet offices and has 32,500 sq ft of space.

The company’s finance, IT, marketing, software development, customer service, product management and HR departments will all be based there.

Elona Mortimer-Zhika, chief operating officer at IRIS Software Group says, “As we transform and expand our business, we are proud IRIS has strengthened its presence on the M4 corridor, to suit one of the UK’s largest high-tech businesses.

“Our new state-of-the-art facilities are designed to better serve our customers, improve collaboration and teamwork, delight our employees and attract new talent to help our next phase of growth.”

Guided tour company wins national award

Windsor Tourist Guides Ltd has scooped an award for its guided tours for the fourth year running.

Irish coach tour operator, CIE Tours International, surveyed more than 15,000 visitors to find out the best tourism providers in the UK.

The Alma Road-based company came top of the Best Overall Walking Tour category.

Elizabeth Crabill, chief executive of CIE Tours International, said: “The level of customer satisfaction achieved by our suppliers plays a vital role in our success and the aim of our awards is to encourage them to focus on the clients’ experience and improving standards of service.

“All of the recipients play a role in our success by welcoming our visitors and ensuring that they have a memorable experience.”

Visit www.windsortouristguides.co.uk for details.

Council chief studies trading estate changes

Slough Borough’s Council’s chief executive Josie Wragg made her first formal visit to the Slough Trading Estate to discuss its ongoing transformation.

She was joined by members of the council’s regeneration, planning, economic development and transport teams as they discussed how the estate is helping improve the town.

As part of its long-term commitment to Slough, SEGRO, owners of the estate, is undertaking a multi-million pound investment programme.