Informing Business (April 11)

Brewery opens watering hole at Windsor Racecourse

The Windsor and Eton Brewery has opened a bar at Windsor Racecourse to mark the start of the flat racing season.

Punters will be able to toast their success with a range of beers that have been concocted at the company’s Vansittart Estate-based brewery.

The Craft Corner is next to the Club Enclosure, with a dual service area giving access to race goers in the grandstand and the members’ area.

Will Calvert, brewery director, said: “Windsor Racecourse is now the place to go in the south-east of England and the team there have made such a success of organising different events for Monday Night Racing.

“For me, the racecourse now owns Monday evenings in the region.”

As well as its range of craft beers, the new bar will also serve a selection of gins, wine and soft drinks. Guests will also be able to see the many casks that fuel the operation, which will be on display in the watering hole’s cellar.

Will added: “We’ve spent a lot of money and time to make this feel right and it will really give us a chance to showcase some of our different beers.

“Having the cellar on show will be in some way like when restaurants put their kitchens on display.”

The Craft Corner started serving for the racecourse’s curtain raiser on Monday.

Attention will now be turning to the venue’s free race night on Monday, April 29 which is expected to attract more than 10,000 punters.

Businesses urged to give feedback on BLIS strategy

Businesses are being urged to give feedback on a document that will help shape the future of the economy in the Thames Valley.

Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (TVBLEP) is responsible for drawing up a Local Industrial Strategy for Berkshire, known as a BLIS.

It is now publishing its BLIS Framework Document which sets out five priorities and poses five questions to ensure it meets the needs of its local stakeholders.

All 38 LEPs in the country have been tasked with leading the development of a Local Industrial Strategy to raise productivity and ensure that local economic assets contribute to the national economy.

Peter Read, chairman of Thames Valley Berkshire LEP, said: “Four years into implementing our Strategic Economic Plan, the LEP is leading on the development of Berkshire’s Local Industrial Strategy.

“Now we are asking for more input and importantly, the support of the business, local authority, community and education sectors to enable us to move forward and work with central government on finalising the BLIS.”

The closing date is Friday, June 21. Email BLIS@thamesvalleyberkshire.co.uk to give feedback.

Digital healthcare agency buys new HQ at Marylebone

A digital healthcare agency is expanding into London after outgrowing its rented premises in Twyford.

Iguazu Limited has used a £595,000 funding package from NatWest to buy a new headquarters near Marylebone Station.

Over the past 18 months, the company has doubled in size and now employs 20 permanent staff and 10 contractors.

The new London office will operate alongside the existing base in Twyford High Street as the firm continues to expand its staff and client base.

Iguazu founder Jason Cox said it was the ‘perfect time’ for the company to acquire its first permanent office space.

He said: “Over the last 10 years, the business has expanded considerably, and we now have an extensive client base across the UK and internationally.

“Thanks to the funding from NatWest, we have been able to purchase a space that will enable us to continue to grow our dedicated team and provide existing and new clients with the highest quality services that they deserve.”

Pet food supplier in Times 100 list

A high-end pet food supplier from Wooburn Green has been named in the Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100 list.

The league table ranks the private companies in the UK with the fastest-growing profits.

Canagan, based in Thomas Road, Wooburn Green, saw its profits grow to £5.7 million in 2018.

The company, whose customers include the Queen and the President of Ireland, also reported an annual profit growth of 59 per cent over three years.

Its products are sold predominantly in independent retailers and have proved popular in more than 35 countries including Japan, Finland and China.

Online travel agency Loveholidays recorded the fastest-growing profits in the UK last year.

The firm had an annual profit growth of 190 per cent for 2018.

Networking event on firm's fifth birthday

A Windsor-based marketing consultancy is celebrating its fifth anniversary by hosting a business networking session.

Rimu Marketing, in St Andrew’s Crescent, has organised the event in support of the Smart Works Reading charity that supports more than 350 jobseekers by providing work-appropriate outfits and interview coaching.

It is taking place at The Roofspace, in Windsor High Street, on Thursday, April 25.

Founder Sophie Comas said: “Community engagement has been at the heart of the business ever since I launched Rimu Marketing in 2014.

“Along the way we’ve had the privilege of helping many small businesses to flourish.”

Tickets cost £20 with all profits due to go towards the organiser’s chosen charity.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rimu-marketings-5th-birthday-celebration-tickets-55696482679 for details.