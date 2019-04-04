Informing Business (April 4)

Maidenhead United start search for new front of shirt sponsor

An opportunity is open to become the new front of shirt sponsor for Maidenhead United FC.

This season’s current sponsor, Utility Alliance, signed a one-year deal at the start of the 2018/19 campaign, with the end of the agreement opening up a chance for another business to be seen on the Magpies’ home and away kits.

The sponsorship is a chance for a business to increase its exposure for television and at national, regional and local levels.

The front-of-shirt sponsor will become one of the club’s principal business partners and will access benefits including corporate logo on team shirts, pitch side and main stand advertising boards, corporate hospitality and invites to business events held throughout the season.

Darren Sutherland, CEO at Utility Alliance, said: “We have built up a fantastic relationship with Maidenhead United FC since teaming up with them last summer, and we have committed to continue to build our relationship with the club next season and beyond as we look to increase our profile in the south-east.

“Throughout the year we have felt a valued partner, with the club working hard to recognise and publicise our sponsorship.

“Even though our one-year deal is drawing to a close, we have already agreed to continue to back the club next season.”

Sian Lancaster, commercial partnership manager at Maidenhead United, added: “We have an excellent, mutually beneficial relationship with Utility Alliance and are grateful for their continued commitment to our partnership in the coming seasons.

“We are excited about the opportunity to develop a new partnership with next season’s front of shirt sponsor. We look forward to hearing from any interested parties.”

To find out more, contact sian@maidenheadunitedfc.org.

Boost for partnership as three more bring expertise

A trio of board members have been appointed by the Buckinghamshire Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership (BTVLEP).

Hiren Gandhi, from Blaser Mills Law, Adrian Brown, from the Berkeley Group, and education consultant Professor Rebecca Bunting all join as private sector members.

The appointments were confirmed at a board meeting on Friday, March 22.

Andrew Smith, chairman of BTVLEP, said: “BTVLEP is recognised by Government to be one of the highest performing LEPs, and these new board appointments will bring further commercial experience and insight to the board, help generate new ideas and will ensure we continue to reflect the communities we serve to deliver economic growth across Buckinghamshire.”

The latest additions follow the appointments in February of Philippa Batting from Buckinghamshire Business First and Alistair Lomax from the University of Buckingham.

In the past 12 months, BTVLEP’s Local Growth Fund investment has helped support new educational facilities at the National Film and Television School in Beaconsfield and the new Vinson Centre for Entrepreneurship at the University of Buckingham.

Animal lovers 'stray over' at rescue centre

Businesses slept under the stars to help raise money for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

The Stray Over event took place at the charity’s Old Windsor centre in Priest Hill on Friday.

Teams experienced what it’s like to be a stray animal as they settled down for the night with nothing but cardboard and a sleeping bag for protection.

Laura Hounslow, from Burnham-based dog day care centre Claire’s Comfy Canines, was one of the people to take part in the fundraiser.

She said: “It truly breaks my heart to know that there are some animals who don’t have a safe place to call home.

“By sleeping rough for just one night, we’re all hoping to raise money for Battersea to help homeless animals and give them a second chance at a happy life in a warm home.”

So far, the event has raised £18,947 for Battersea.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/battersea-dogs-and-cats-home1 to donate.

McFarlane Telfer appoint new sales chief

Commercial catering equipment maintenance company McFarlane Telfer (MCFT) has appointed a new sales director.

Neil Taylor will be responsible for driving new business to the firm, which is based at the Westacott Business Centre in Maidenhead.

Before joining MCFT, Neil spent 15 years as a senior sales leader in the courier industry, working with the likes of DHL and UPS.

Managing director Mark Brooker said: “I am really pleased to welcome Neil to the team.

“With our plan to maintain ambitious growth in the UK we are already seeing the positive impact he is having on the sales team.”

The company has recently been listed as a provider of the TUCO Dynamic Purchasing System and will be tasked with maximising its impact.

Pride at 'wonderful' award for village mortgage firm

A mortgage firm from White Waltham has been recognised with two awards.

Alton Mortgages Ltd was named the Top Network Firm for companies with two to six advisers belonging to the Mortgage Intelligence Network.

The company, based at Grove Business Park, in Waltham Road, won the prize after it wrote the highest amount of business in 2018-19 compared to firms of a similar size.

Co-founder Richard Alton also achieved an individual honour as he was ranked in the top three mortgage advisers across the Mortgage Intelligence Network.

The network features 400 brokers from firms of all sizes.

Richard said: “We are very proud of these achievements and supporting employment locally and of course helping people get on the housing ladder and invest in property.”

Gill Alton, who co-founded the business, added: “We’re a very small personal firm and customer service has always been our number one priority.

“It’s wonderful to get the recognition.”