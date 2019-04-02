Informing Business (March 28)

Co-working hub gets set for move to new offices

A co-working startup is moving to new offices in Maidenhead to make way for one of the town’s major regeneration sites.

MyWorkSpot has been based in King Street since July 2017 but the site is now set to be redeveloped as part of The Landing development.

Following discussions with the council, the company will now operate from Clyde House, in Reform Road, with the move due to take place next month.

MyWorkSpot co-founder, David Johnston, said: “We have been supporting dozens of businesses in Maidenhead over the last 18 months and have seen first-hand the demand for modern, flexible and attainable office and meeting space in the

town.

“We are really pleased to be able to collaborate with the Royal Borough on this project that not only safeguards our existing customer base during the regeneration process, but will allow us to further grow MyWorkSpot as a hub for entrepreneurs and growing businesses.”

The company now has more than 150 business users and offers a range of workspace options, from pay-as-you-go hot desks to private offices for businesses with teams who need an everyday office base.

MyWorkSpot’s users include Three, WeightWatchers and Indian tech company TechMahindra.

Cllr Philip Love (Con, Belmont), deputy lead member for Maidenhead regeneration, added: “I am delighted that the council is able to help this local and successful business who offer flexible office and meeting space for a range of businesses in Maidenhead, as well as Maidenhead-based commuters.

“We are very impressed with what the MyWorkSpot team have already achieved in a short period of time and we fully support their vision to further grow a collaborative and creative hub for Maidenhead’s local business community.”

www.myworkspotuk.com

Double awards win for Datchet jeweler Nasira

A jewellery business in Datchet has been recognised with two awards.

Jewellery by Nasira, based in the High Street, was named Creative Jeweller of the Year at the 3rd Annual British Asian Wedding Awards held at London’s Millenium Gloucester Hotel.

Shop owner Nasira Kasmani also won the Highly Commended Business Woman of the Year category at the SheAwards which celebrates achievements of female leaders.

She said: “I was so surprised as I was among such amazing, well established wedding-based companies and ladies that have done so well in their business lives.

“I am really honoured and privileged to be recognised, it’s such an achievement.”

Fantastic four join Gardener Leader law firm

Award-winning law firm Gardner Leader has made a new appointment to its growing Corporate and Commercial team based in Maidenhead.

Shipla Khanum will provide clients with advice across a range of work including mergers and acquisitions, commercial contract drafting and company law.

Shipla qualified as a solicitor in 2016 at a specialist commercial law company in Bristol where she trained and worked as part of a corporate commercial department.

Three further recruits will also be joining including Hattie Price, officer manager, Judith Lewis, chartered legal executive in the Inheritance and Protection team and Julie Goodwin, support assistance in the Commercial team.

Bidfood shares careers advice for women

Foodservice provider Bidfood hosted an event to support the career development of young women in Slough.

The Women in Wholesale workshop, which took place at Bidfood’s head office in Leigh Road, saw pupils from Langley Park Academy given advice from influential women across the company.

Angela O’Donovan, director of technical services, said: “I really

hope that they take on board all our advice to help them be successful.”