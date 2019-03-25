Informing Business (March 21)

Heathrow CEO witnesses progress of STEM agenda in schools

The next generation of computer coders at Desborough College showed off their programming skills during a visit from the Heathrow Airport chief executive.

Year 8 students spent Monday morning building a Lego ‘Pod’ based on the airport’s driverless electric vehicles that provide transport between the car parks and Terminal 5.

They then used computer coding to programme their Pod to travel a certain route and finished with a race between the teams.

The Heathrow Mindstorm Challenge forms part of the Government’s STEM programme which aims to encourage more young people to take up science, technology, engineering and maths.

During his visit to the secondary school, in Shoppenhangers Road, Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said the scheme not only taught youngsters new skills but encouraged team work and social interaction.

He added: “My aim is that a future chief executive will come from one of our local communities and with expansion we could realistically end local youth unemployment.

“So investing in job skills through schemes like Heathrow’s Lego Mindstorm Challenge is important to us and the schools we work with.”

Delorise MacDonald, curriculum leader for ICT and Computing, said: “Desborough College is very fortunate to work with Heathrow to help progress the STEM agenda, especially in engineering and coding.

“The concept of work related learning, a hands-on practical activity and the opportunity to interact with a range of professions from a high-profile company makes the challenge an ideal event.”

Desborough College principal Paul Frazer added: “Its been a great pleasure to see the boys learning the skills needed for the 21st century economy in such a hands-on, energetic and fun manner.”

New online programme to help support entrepreneurs

A new online programme has been launched to help entrepreneurs fulfil their business potential.

Chloe Leibowitz and Anna Verghese founded We Are Tabono after securing a Government-backed Start Up Loan.

The programme includes 12 one-month modules which focus on topics including self-confidence in business, learning how to use technology effectively and business planning and strategy.

As well as academic learning, the online course also covers the importance of maintaining health and wellbeing and avoiding stress.

Chloe said: “As entrepreneurs ourselves, we know the extreme highs and lows, and wanted to create something that would encourage others to grow their business knowledge while also supporting their own wellbeing and building confidence.”

Co-founder Anna added: “We believe that this comprehensive online programme, that utilises both our skills but also draws on the expertise of many other professionals, will give start-ups and SMEs the guidance and knowledge they need to ensure their vision becomes a reality.”

Visit www.wearetabono.com to sign up.

Parts washing machine 'blasts the dirt'

An industrial equipment supplier from Maidenhead has unveiled a new environmentally-responsible ‘ultrasonic’ parts washing machine.

The Shockwave Pro 3000 series, launched by Safe Solvents, operates by creating microscopic bubbles that release energy upon impact with surfaces.

Unlike hot washes, which traditionally have been limited to provide surface-based cleaning, this process blasts away dirt from the smallest crevices.

The Waldeck Road-based company says the new machine will be capable of loosening stubborn grit, dirt and grease from a range of industrial and vehicle parts.

Tom Sands, founder and chief executive of Safe Solvents, said: “For too long, parts washing has been a dirty, hazardous process, harmful to both staff and the environment.

“However, by making the change to Safe Solvents you can reduce the risk to your staff, lower your energy bills and be environmentally responsible.”

See www.safesolvents.co.uk.

Public urged to ride SMaRT buses to bypass traffic

Members of the public are being urged to ride SMaRT buses which connect Slough Trading Estate with the town centre.

The Bath Road Central buses bypass traffic by using the council-owned A4 corridor which had previously been used as an access road for businesses.

Instead of several private hire arrangements between businesses and transport hire companies, the new Bath Road Central bus streamlines the service with the sole provider Stewarts Coaches.

Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said: “This is one recognisable vehicle that will take people up and down the A4 to where they want to go between Slough train and bus stations to O2 headquarters without the hindrance of queuing traffic.

“This is the start of the SMaRT route which will eventually extend through to Heathrow creating a convenient alternative public transport option to the airport.

“This has been a good example of collaboration between the council and private enterprises.”

The scheme is open for anyone to use.

Bar applies to stay open for another hour

A restaurant and bar in Maidenhead has applied to extend its opening hours.

The Broadwick, in Bridge Street, must stop serving alcohol at midnight and close 20 minutes later on Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays under its current licensing conditions.

But the venue has asked permission from the council to serve alcohol for an extra hour over these days.

It also wants to stay open until 1.30am.

The deadline for representations is Thursday, April 4.