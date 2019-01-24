Nominations open for INSPIRE Conference and Awards 2019

A fashion show will be held at this year’s INSPIRE Business Girls Conference and Awards with the aim of empowering victims of domestic abuse.

The awards, organised by the Business Girls Network, will be supporting The Dash Charity by raising money to provide a capsule-style wardrobe of clothing to women who have escaped domestic violence.

Brave victims will also get a chance to take to the catwalk at the show.

Business Girls founder Amanda Ayres said: “We’re delighted to be able to help this great local cause, women helping women is a core value of our network.

“We know how important it is to have a sense of self-esteem and we want to help these women retain their dignity and build their confidence.”

The event, now in its third year, is taking place at the Riverside Marquee in Bray on Friday, March 8 to coincide with International Women’s Day.

It will feature a line-up of guest speakers, small business stands and lots of networking opportunities for women involved in the Business Girls community.

Amanda said: “This is now an established annual event for our community to come together and to be inspired by each other.

“Running a business is tough and this is a day to mark the achievements of women across the year.

“The community gets to know each other online and at our monthly networking events, but it’s at INSPIRE where the vibe is electric.”

Nominations for the awards ceremony are now open.

The Advertiser is once again sponsoring the Community Business Award.

The award recognises the positive impact women and their businesses have on their communities by engaging locally and contributing to the SME economy.

The winner will be a female-led business based in Maidenhead and the surrounding area.

You can nominate a business using this form. Nominations will remain open until midnight on Wednesday, February 13. A three-business shortlist of finalists will then be drawn up, with the winner chosen by a public vote on the Advertiser website. Voting will close on March 1.

Visit www.thebusinessgirlsnetwork.com/inspireconference for more information.