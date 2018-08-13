SITE INDEX

Fullscreen Business & Finance
Mon, 13
23 °C
Tue, 14
24 °C
Wed, 15
23 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Vote for the winner of the Best Charity Award at Maidenhead & Windsor Business Awards

    Staff reporter

    Staff reporter

    Vote for your Best Charity at the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards

    It's time for the final vote.

    Thousands of votes were cast on our website to narrow down the list of more than 30 nominees to a shortlist for the Best Charity Award at the Maidenhead & Windsor Business Awards 2018.

    Now it's your chance to vote for the overall winner from three finalists. They are:

    • Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service
    • Berkshire Sands
    • Thames Hospice

    This vote is slightly different to the one for the longlist as you won't be able to see how each charity is performing after you pick your favourite. This is to keep the surprise when the winning charity is announced at the ceremony at the Holiday Inn, Maidenhead, on Friday, September 21.

    Voting will remain open until noon on Friday, August 17.

    Who do you want to win the Best Charity Award at the Maidenhead & Windsor Business Awards?
    Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service
    Berkshire Sands
    Thames Hospice
    Created with Poll Maker

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved