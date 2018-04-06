Auction house to host free valuation day in Paley Street

An auction house will hold the first of a series of valuation events in Paley Street next week.

Antiques specialist Adam Schoon, who has has appeared on BBC’s Antiques Roadshow, will be coming to The Bridge House on Monday to offer free valuations from noon-3pm.

The event is being organised by Hansons London, which launched monthly auctions at the Normansfield Theatre in Teddington, south-west London, in February.

The business is an expansion of Hansons Auctioneers, which launched in 2005 and is led by Charles Hanson, who has appeared on BBC1’s Flog It!, Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip.

Items taken along to Monday’s event can be entered into Hansons London’s sale on May 12.

The day is the first of a series of monthly valuations at The Bridge House.

Charles said: “I’m very excited to be bringing our service to Berkshire.

“We pride ourselves on our friendly and approach-able ethos and I hope the people of Maidenhead will come out in force to take advantage of all that we have to offer.”

Adam added: “I’ll be looking at antiques, jewellery, watches, gold, silver, ceramics, paintings, Asian and Chinese art and general collectables – anything you may have tucked away at home that could sell at auction.”

Visit hansonsauctioneers.co.uk for more information.