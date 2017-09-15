'Smash it' on social media at next Informing Business event

If you have ever wondered how to ‘smash it’ on social media, the next Informing Business event may be for you.

Al Tepper, a marketing strategist for nearly 20 years and founder of TepFu Disruptive Marketing Agency, talks about ‘How To Smash It On Social’ on Wednesday from 5-7pm.

Al will focus on the art of disruption, how to apply it on social media and how to stand out from the crowd regardless of volume, frequency and automation.

The event is organised by the Maidenhead & District Chamber of Commerce, solicitors Gardner Leader and Baylis Media, which owns the Advertiser.

It is part of the Informing Business networking group, which aims to connect and engage businesses and offers free membership.

The event is at the Gardner Leader offices at 7 Frascati Way, Maidenhead.

Visit http://maidenhead.org.uk/content.php?template=templates/chambereventlist.html for more details.