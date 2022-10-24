Burnham man jailed over ‘savage’ attack which broke victim’s jaw

A Burnham man has been jailed for three years for his role in an ‘unprovoked’ attack which left his victim needing metal plates in his jaw.

Luke Cole, 22, of The Green, was part of a group of three attackers who set upon a man in his 20s at King Edward Court, Windsor town centre, in the early hours of February 22, 2020.

The victim fractured his lower jaw, which required surgery and metal plates, while also suffering a deep cut to his chin and broken and lost teeth.

Police said the man had to spend several days in hospital following the violent attack.

Police officers arrested Cole two days later and charged him with wounding with intent to cause GBH.

He admitted the charge and was sentenced to three years in prison at Reading Crown Court on Friday, October 21.

Jordan Collins, 22, of Clonmel Way, Burnham, received a jail term of five years and three months for his role in the attack.

Connor Jordan, 21, of Moreton Way, Slough, also received a four-year jail sentence at Reading Crown Court on September 16.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Amanda Winterbourne, of Slough CID, said: “This was a brutal and savage attack by three young men who punched the victim to the ground and then kicked and stamped on his head.

“The incident was unprovoked, and the three men left the victim unconscious on the ground.

“The assault had had a profound impact on the victim’s life and he is still affected now.

“We will thoroughly investigate all crimes to bring justice for our victims. Cole, Collins and Jordan will face time in prison to think about their actions.”