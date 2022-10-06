Four taken to hospital after lighting disposable barbecue inside

11:44AM, Thursday 06 October 2022
Four people were taken to hospital on Tuesday night (October 4) after lighting a disposable barbecue inside a property in Buttermere Avenue, Burnham.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about midnight, with firefighters from Slough fire station and South Central Ambulance Service in attendance.
Upon arrival, crews discovered four adults, two men and two women, who were attempting to dry their clothes using a disposable barbecue.
However, the fumes caused them to suffer carbon monoxide poisoning, and all four were taken to hospital.
