Man attacked with metal poles in Burnham robbery

Police have launched an appeal after a man in Burnham was attacked with metal poles in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Between 2am and 2.30am on September 17, the victim, a man in his twenties, was in Windsor Lane at the entrance to the car park when two men walked into the road and caused him to stop his car.

Both men approached the victim’s car door and, once he had lowered his window, attacked him with the pole and removed his keys from the ignition.

He was then pulled from the car, and had his mobile phone stolen before leaving on foot.

The victim sustained cuts to his head and arms and a dislocated shoulder, which required hospital treatment.

The first offender is described as a white man, short and of a skinny build. He was wearing a hooded top with the hood up and a face mask.

The second offender is described as a black man, of a larger build than the first offender, and was also wearing a hooded top with the hood up and a face mask.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ben Sarl of the Amersham Priority Crime Team, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area at around the time of the incident to contact us.

“You can upload any digital evidence via a dedicated portal by visiting https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/serip/appeal/robbery-appeal-burnham-park-17-09-22 or by making a report on our website.

“You can also call 101, or the independent charity Crimestopppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 43220418503.”