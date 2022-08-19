Rotary Club extends 'virtual run' due to heatwave

Due to the recent heatwaves the finish date for the Burnham Beeches Rotary Club Virtual Run has been extended.

Organisers of the annual event have realised that people may have struggled to complete their personal challenges due to August’s highest temperatures for 17 years.

The average 36C (96.8F) degree heat may have made running and other sporting endeavours too strenuous and fundraisers have therefore given competitors an extra thirty days to do their chosen activity.

The 350-capacity event is an annual fundraiser with monies raised this year going towards purchasing essential medical equipment for Ukraine.

The idea of the ‘Virtual Run’ is that anyone, anywhere, can take part, choosing their own challenge, setting their own limits and completing their own event timetables.

Individuals, teams and families can take part by running, cycling or playing their favourite sport and as the event is ‘on the go’ people can even take part whilst on holiday.

Last year’s event saw people as far away as the USA and Australia enter.

Among this year’s batch of entrants is a horse called Carlin Merrydown who is getting out and about and active with its South Bucks RDA owner.

A group from Chilterns Nordic Walkers recently completed their challenge of a trek around Burnham Beeches.

The first Burnham Beeches Rotary Club Virtual Run took place during 2020 and it has been gaining in popularity ever since. Prior to that it was an in-person ‘fun run’ held annually at Burnham Beeches.

One of the organisers, Claire Popple, said of the extended finish date:

“As the weather is so hot it's not sensible to do any particularly strenuous exercise in the heat, so the new date for getting in entries and details is 30th September.

“We're doing a litter collection between Cookham and Marlow, part of a Thames Valley initiative, in September, so we might be able to encourage people to get out and about for the 'Run' as well as litter awareness.”

Entry to the Virtual Run is £10 per adult and £5 for each child and animal. Finishers will receive a special enamel medal upon completion.

If completed by the new finish date of September 30 participants will be awarded a specially created enamel medal.

www.burnhambeechesrun.co.uk