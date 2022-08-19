Burnham Joggers hold successful two-race event

On Sunday Aug 14 the 41st Burnham Beeches Half Marathon event took place.

The event started and finished in the grounds of Caldicott School in Farnham Common, taking runners on a picturesque and shaded route around and through the Burnham Beeches.

This year 292 runners took part in the Half Marathon and 274 runners in the 10km event despite the extremely hot conditions.

“There were around 100 volunteers which made the event possible. Most were from Burnham Joggers but we also had support from the Farnham Common Joggers and Wheelers, Burnham Bowls Club, Burnham Rotary Club and Berkshire RAYNET,” said race director Mark Evans.

So far the event has raised £285 for Thames Valley Air Ambulance, £139 for The Dash Charity and £280 for Trees not Tees (which will allow 35 trees to be planted).

Once the final event costs have been finalized the majority of the proceeds will be donated to these charities.

Coming in at the top spots in the Half Marathon were Aran Davidson of the Chiltern Harriers and Tracy Barlow of the Thames Valley Harriers. They ran times of 1.13.44.4 and 1.24.26.4 respectively.

In the 10K Datchet Dashers’ Rob Foster and Victoria Gill from Winchester ran impressively at 36.04.6 and 37.39.9 respectively.

“We have had some wonderful feedback from runners so far,” Mark added.

“They have posted things like ‘I absolutely love your race, ran the 10km then last three years have run the Half Marathon;’ ‘I took part in the Burnham Beeches 10k this morning. Beautiful but tough! My first time but will definitely do it again.’”

TOP THREE FROM THE BURNHAM BEECHES HALF MARATHON AND 10K

Male

Pos Name Time

1 Aran DAVIDSON (#420) 01:13:46.7

2 Steven GREEN (#444) 01:21:05.4

3 Lee CLARK (#127) 01:21:15.7

Female

Pos Name Time

1 Tracy BARLOW (#255) 01:24:26.4

2 Ali HONE (#455) 01:28:58.1

3 Katherine STREAMS (#426)01:31:51.6

Male

Pos Name Time

1 Rob FOSTER (#669) 00:36:04.6

2 Craig WEST (#625) 00:36:18.6

3 Ian GUTTERIDGE (#748) 00:36:27.9

Female

Pos Name Time

1 Victoria GILL (#781) 00:37:39.9

2 Sarah GERRIE (#733) 00:44:47.3

3 Helen BOLT (#789) 00:45:09.1