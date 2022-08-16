Burnham club touched by prostate cancer looks to raise £5,000 for cause

A club touched by cancer is coming together to raise funds and awareness for a disease that has taken one of its members.

Prostate cancer has affected several men from Burnham Working Men’s Club in recent years and together they are trying to make a difference by raising money for national charity, Prostate Cancer UK.

To start the fundraising off, 36 members recently held a golf day at Bird Hills raising over £2,000.

The presentation from that day is taking place at 3pm on Saturday, August 20, followed by an afternoon and evening of fundraising activities on site at the Stomp Road club.

This is the ninth consecutive fundraiser that Burnham Working Men’s Club has held for Prostate Cancer UK.

One of the organisers of the day, Sarah Cameron, explained:

“A lot of our members are of the older generation and quite a few of them have gone through prostate cancer or are going through it.”

Sarah, who has lost family members to the disease and whose husband is currently suffering from it, confirmed that the cause is ‘very close to our hearts.’

Members, local residents and businesses have taken it to their hearts as well, with over 150 people expected throughout the day to enjoy music, a BBQ, a raffle and other attractions.

“In previous years it’s been a small event but this year it’s gone big I think, because of COVID-19 lockdowns and also because one of our members died from the cancer during the pandemic because he couldn’t get a hospital appointment.”

More awareness of the cancer has definitely been raised over the years and people are doing what they can to help this year, Sarah said.

“People have been so generous. All the golf clubs surrounding Burnham donated a four-ball for free and we have enough for two raffles.

“The whole of the high street got involved as well with vouchers, haircuts, afternoon teas and the pubs have got involved as well. It’s been brilliant.”

The club is hoping to raise £5,000 with special events taking place on the day such as sponsored headshaves and a visiting tattooist will be there to help people remember lost loved ones with a tribute tattoo, should they choose to do so.

“We look forward to welcoming as many people as possible on the day and you don’t have to be a member to come along. There’s no entry fee and there’s fun for everyone and if it rains we have a huge hall and we’ll move inside.”

According to Prostate Cancer UK, one in eight men will get prostate cancer.

Men over the age of 50 year and those with a family history of the disease are at a greater risk of getting it themselves. It is often symptomless i.e. there is ‘no way of knowing’ if cancer is present without a GP consultation.

For more information see: www.prostatecanceruk.org