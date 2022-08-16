Help Burnham Heritage Society preserve jubilee memories

Celebrations held in honour of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee are due to be written in to Burnham's history books.

Burnham and District Heritage Society is hoping to record all of the celebrations that took place in June of this year whilst they are still fresh in people’s minds.

Villagers can contribute by sending their stories and photographs from street parties, school events, community days, tea parties, religious ceremonies and any occasion that celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of reign.

The idea is to encapsulate the celebrations for future generations to learn from and admire.

“It would be great if people have a photo which they are able to share with a short description of the event and perhaps a quote from someone who attended,” said the society’s representative Shirley Shaw.

“We would love to hear about the street parties and/or other special celebrations that took place, for example in schools, clubs, pubs, places of worship or perhaps in people’s homes with family and friends.

“Our aim is to create a lasting record of this historic event and what it meant to people in Burnham."

Keen contributors can get in touch via email: burnhamheritage@btinternet.com

phone 01628 665932 or by letter c/o Burnham Parish Council Office, Burnham Park Hall, Windsor Lane, Burnham SL1 7HR.

Buckinghamshire Archives is also doing a similar Platinum Jubilee memories’ collection across the county.

Residents can send in photographs, posters, flyers, newsletters and invitations to: archives@buckinghamshire.gov.uk