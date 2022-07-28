Green Flag status for Burnham Beeches

The ancient woodlands of Burnham Beeches have once again been recognised nationally for their superior levels of maintenance and conservation.

A Green Flag has been awarded for 2022/23 for providing clean and tidy public spaces and a Green Heritage accreditation has been granted in recognition of the area’s historic features and commitment to conservation.

Green Flags are known the world over for being issued to areas of national beauty that meet the high standards set by Keep Britain Tidy.

To attain a Green Flag public parks and spaces must maintain a good green space that is welcoming, clean, safe and secure.

It is an award that has to be applied for on a year-by-year basis and this year marks the highest number of flags awarded – 2208 – since the scheme began in 1996.

Green Heritage accreditation is awarded where great effort has been shown towards maintaining historic character and appearance and where conservation work has been carried out to a high standard.

Burnham Beeches is one of just 132 other sites up and down the country to have been awarded the prestigious title this year.

Burnham Beeches is an historic woodland, public park and nature and wildlife reserve that was bought and put under protection in 1880 by The City Corporation.

Since 1951 it has been designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest and declared a National Nature Reserve in 1993 and a Special Area of Conservation in 2005.

There are 374.6 hectares offering large open spaces for walkers, joggers, ramblers and cyclists; picnic areas and a café, and there’s an extensive year-round calendar of events, activities and guided tours.

The City Corporation manages Burnham Beeches as a registered charity with the aim of preserving the area whilst providing a cost-free outdoors experience for members of the public.

Chairman of The City Corporation’s Epping Forest and Commons Committee congratulated the Burnham Beeches team on win the green statues ‘despite a difficult year.’ He continued:

"It is testament to the continued hard work and skills of our loyal team of staff and volunteers that Burnham Beeches has been awarded this flag for the 17th year".

“This site is critical to the health and wellbeing of countless visitors and a large part of its appeal is the way the natural environment is maintained."

These two ‘green awards’ follow on from good news delivered earlier on in the year when the 500-year-old Burnham Beeches were chosen as part of a special network of trees to come under The Queen’s Green Canopy, in honour of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.