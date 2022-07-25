Super sleuth event for young readers at Burnham Library

Libraries across Buckinghamshire are looking for 'super sleuths' to join them this summer.

A series of happy endings have been ‘stolen’ from children’s books and help is needed from young readers to solve the mystery.

On Wednesday, July 27, Super Spies will visit Burnham Library between 10.30am and 11.30am and deliver an interactive show that will engage children in stories through 'high jinx and high drama'.

Leading the ‘investigation’ is ‘Mirabel Merryweather’ who will be looking for young readers to join her as she tries to crack the case of ‘The Lost Happy Endings’.

The event, which is part of WhizzFizz on tour, features music, puppetry and ‘mayhem’ and is aimed at children aged five to ten years’ old.

Participants will be able to make their own ‘Galaxy Jar’ and ‘Cipher Wheel’ and become a fully-qualified ‘super spy’ after following and solving clues along a ‘mystery trail.’

Other libraries welcoming Super Spies this summer are Bourne End, Beaconsfield and Amersham.

Tickets are £3 and are available via www.tickettailor.com/events/whizzfest2022