    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    Firefighters called to field ablaze in Burnham

    Firefighters were called out to a field on fire this morning (July 11) in Walton Lane, Burnham.

    One fire truck and crew from Slough, one from Gerrards Cross and one from Maidenhead attended at around 10.15 in the morning.

    A field was on fire with two areas, both approximately 50 metres by 30 metres, affected. It was generating heavy smoke in the area.

    The firefighters used hose reels and beaters to tackle the blaze.

