E-scooter rider hospitalised with serious foot injury in Burnham crash

Police want to speak to anyone who saw a crash between a car and an e-scooter near a Burnham petrol station.

At about 11.40am on Thursday (June 2) the driver of a dark coloured Volvo collided with a man on an e-scooter as it left the Esso petrol station in Lent Rise Road.

The rider on the e-scooter, aged in his 30s, suffered a serious foot injury and remains in hospital.

Investigating officer, PC Richard Lunn, based at Amersham police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who saw this incident to come forward, especially if you have any dashcam footage which could relate to it.

“If you have any information which you think could be relevant, please call us on 101, or make a report online, quoting reference number 43220240799.”