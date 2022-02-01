Person dies after being hit by train at Burnham Railway Station

British Transport Police has confirmed a person has died after being hit by a train near Burnham Railway Station this morning (Tuesday).

Officers were called to the station at 6.49am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended but the person died at the scene.

"Officers are currently working to identify the deceased and establish the full circumstances behind their death.”