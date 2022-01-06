SITE INDEX

    • Private e-scooter warning as police seize vehicle on Bath Road

    Thames Valley Police has warned people against using private e-scooters on public land after catching a rider today on the A4 Bath Road.

    The force said it had previously warned the rider after they were spotted using a private e-scooter on December 21.

    Officers spotted the two-wheeler enthusiast riding down the middle of the A4 Bath Road in Burnham today and seized the vehicle.

    A statement from the Thames Valley Roads Policing account on Twitter said: “Private e-scooters cannot be ridden publicly, you cannot make them road legal or insure them.

    “Don’t waste your money.”

    Residents are able to use the orange e-scooters available under the council’s active travel partnership with Neuron Mobility.

    Burnham

