Private e-scooter warning as police seize vehicle on Bath Road

06:36PM, Thursday 06 January 2022
Thames Valley Police has warned people against using private e-scooters on public land after catching a rider today on the A4 Bath Road.
The force said it had previously warned the rider after they were spotted using a private e-scooter on December 21.
Officers spotted the two-wheeler enthusiast riding down the middle of the A4 Bath Road in Burnham today and seized the vehicle.
A statement from the Thames Valley Roads Policing account on Twitter said: “Private e-scooters cannot be ridden publicly, you cannot make them road legal or insure them.
“Don’t waste your money.”
Residents are able to use the orange e-scooters available under the council’s active travel partnership with Neuron Mobility.
The rider of this #EScooter was given a warning in Dec21 but was seen riding down the middle of the A4 Bath Road, Burnham— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) January 6, 2022
Seized and rider reported
Private E-’s CANNOT be ridden publicly, you cannot make them road legal or insure them. Don’t waste your #P0916 #P0129 pic.twitter.com/4vNmMzyJPL
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
It was told to take down a large marquee affixed to the external walls of the building.
A new Mediterranean restaurant is due to open at a Maidenhead regeneration scheme next year, promising to offer ‘something different’ for foodies.
Firefighters had to tackle a house fire at a property in Maidenhead earlier today.