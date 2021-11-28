Man hospitalised after being impaled on railing in Burnham

Fire crews were called to Burnham in the early hours of this morning (Sunday) to help rescue a man who had become impaled on a metal railing.

Slough Fire Station said that the individual had been hanging upside down for some time before emergency services were able to free him.

The incident happened in Farnham Lane at about 2:30am, with crews from Slough responding alongside colleagues from Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service.

Firefighters were on hand to cut the railings away to rescue the man, who was trying to climb the metal fence after a night out.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for a wound in his leg. No other people were involved.