Pair jailed after they stole cash and bank cards from Burnham house

Two men have jailed for stealing cash, jewellery and bank cards from a house in Burnham.

Chad Goodall, aged 41, of Kingfisher Way, Brent, London and Daniel Simpson, 39, of no fixed abode forced into entry the property on March 17 this year.

The bank cards the sole were used at a shop in Chalfont St Giles to buy food, drink and cigarettes.

Later that day, a further offence took place at a house in Chalfont St Peter, where Goodall and Simpson stole the keys to a black BMW, which they drove to London.

Simpson was arrested on 23 April and charged the following day. Goodall was arrested on 28 April, and charged on 29 April.

Both men pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit burglary at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday.

Goodall was jailed for four years. Simpson was jailed for three years, nine months'.

Case investigator, Navjot Toor, based at Amersham police station, said: “I would like to thank the victim and witnesses who have supported the police throughout the investigation.

“Prior to and after these two burglaries in the Thames Valley, the two offenders have committed offences of burglary in London, Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

“The sentencing of these two men sees the end of months of work by the Priority Crime Team in Thames Valley Police and the other forces we collaborated with to ensure all our victims achieve justice.

“Together they stole high performance vehicles, jewellery both high in monetary and sentimental value and money and caused significant damage to gain entry to victim’s homes.”