SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Pfizer vaccination clinic to be held at Burnham Health Centre

    Pfizer vaccination clinic to be held at Burnham Health Centre

    A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set to be held at Burnham Health Centre tomorrow (Tuesday), according to Burnham Neighbourhood Watch.
     
    The clinic in Minniecroft Road, which is said to have an ‘extra supply’ of Pfizer vaccines, will be running between 2pm and 6.30pm.
     
    Those who require their first dose or are eight weeks on from this and need their second dose, can walk in and do not need to be registered at the health centre to receive their vaccination.

    Burnham

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved