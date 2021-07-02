Further arrests made in connection with Burnham murder investigation

Thames Valley Police has made two further arrests in connection with the death of Beau Robinson, 35, following an altercation in Wyndham Crescent, Burnham, on Sunday June 20

A 23-year-old man from Stoke Poges was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A 28-year-old man from Blackpool was also arrested on suspicion of murder and perverting the course of justice on Thursday. He has been released under investigation.

Daniel Hicks, aged 30, of no fixed abode and Martin Fleming, aged 20, of Bideford Spur, Slough, have been charged with murder and have been remanded in custody for trial on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Reading Crown Court.

Four others, a 36-year-old man from Slough, a 32-year-old man from Maidenhead, a 28-year-old man of no fixed abode and a 37-year-old woman from Burnham, who were also arrested in connection with the incident have been released under investigation.