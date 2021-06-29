Chemical reaction causes kitchen towels to catch fire in Burnham

09:32AM, Tuesday 29 June 2021
Firefighters attended a small kitchen fire in Burnham this morning (Tuesday) after a chemical reaction caused some tea towels to catch alight.
Crews were called to a property in Lent Rise Road at about 1.40am.
The occupant had washed some greasy kitchen towels with an unspecified cleaning detergent.
The towels were tightly folded up and crews believe they self-ignited following a chemical reaction between the grease and the detergent.
The blaze caused heavy smoke logging but there was no significant fire damage.
Nobody was injured.
