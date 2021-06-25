Burnham murder investigation: 35-year-old victim formally identified

04:48PM, Friday 25 June 2021
A man who died following an altercation in Wyndham Crescent on Sunday has been formally identified.
Beau Robinson, 35, from Burnham collapsed and later died despite the best efforts of medical professionals.
His family are being supported by specially trained officers.
A Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday (June 24), the results of which are pending further medical opinion.
Head of Major Crime, Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Robinson at this extremely difficult time.
“We would ask that their privacy is respected while they try to come to terms with what has happened.
“Our investigation continues, and we have arrested and charged one person in connection with the incident.”
