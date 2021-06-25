Man charged in connection with Burnham murder investigation

12:56PM, Friday 25 June 2021
A man has been charged in connection with a murder investigation in Burnham.
Daniel Hicks, 30, of no fixed abode, was charged last night with one count of murder and one count of possession of a knife blade/sharply pointed article in a public place.
The charge is in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man following an incident in Wyndham Crescent, Burnham, on Sunday (June 20).
Hicks will appear before High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).
