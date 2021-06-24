Burnham murder investigation: Police make sixth arrest over man's death

A murder investigation is ongoing following the death of a man in the village in Sunday.

Police were called to Wyndham Crescent at 1.10pm following reports of an altercation between a group of men.

Shortly after, a 35-year-old man collapsed and despite the efforts of medical professionals he was later pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed but formal identification is yet to take place.

Thames Valley Police has made six arrests over the course of its murder investigation so far.

The latest updates include:

Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Slough on suspicion of murder on Wednesday. He is currently in police custody.

A 30-year-old man from Slough is also being questioned under suspicion of murder.

A 32-year-old man from Maidenhead arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

A 36-year-old man from Slough arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

A 28-year-old man of no fixed abode arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

A 37-year-old woman from Burnham arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, Head of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said “We are continuing our investigation following the death of a man in Wyndham Crescent.

“The man’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“We have made a further arrest and we are conducting a number of ongoing enquiries.

“I would like to thank the public for their continued support in our investigation and we would ask anyone with any further information who has not yet been in touch to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43210270867.

“Or if you wish to report anonymously you can do so by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Flowers have been left at the scene in Wyndham Crescent in tribute to the victim.

An increased police presence is expected in the area while investigations continue.