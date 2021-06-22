UPDATE: Police confirm three further arrests in connection with Burnham murder investigation

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a further three people have been arrested on Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man in Burnham.

A 30-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Furthermore, a 28-year-old man of no fixed abode and a 37-year-old woman from Burnham have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, head of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “Our investigation into this incident is continuing, and we have now made a total of five arrests. We are continuing to appeal for information, so if you have any details you think could be relevant, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43210270867.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”

The two men who were arrested on suspicion of murder at an earlier stage remain in police custody.

Thames Valley Police has arrested two people in connection with a murder investigation in Burnham.

Officers were called to Wyndham Crescent at 1.10pm on Sunday following reports of an altercation between a group of men.

Shortly after, a 35-year-old man collapsed and despite the efforts of medical professionals he was later pronounced dead.

A 32-year-old man, from Maidenhead, and a 36-year-old man from Slough have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Formal identification of the victim is yet to take place but his next of kin have been informed, police added.

Thames Valley Police’s Head of Major Crime, Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, said: “Our thoughts are and remain with the family and friends of the man who has died as a result of this incident.

“Our focussed investigations continue and we are making progress. We have now made two arrests in connection with this incident and our enquiries are ongoing.

“I am renewing an appeal to anybody who has any information that can assist this investigation to please get in touch with police.

“The incident occurred early in the afternoon on Sunday, and I am confident that there will be people who have information who, for whatever reason, have not yet got in touch with police.

“Your calls will be treated in the strictest confidence, and so please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 43210270867.”

He added the force believes there is no wider threat to the community but there will be an increased police presence in the area while investigations continue.