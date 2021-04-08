Burnham pair win Maidenhead business contest

A married Burnham couple have won a MyWorkSpot competition which sought to find the next up-and-coming business.

Gurminder and Sonika Pama caught the judges’ eye with their brand ‘Elitemii’, which produces cannabidiol (CBD) products such as oils and creams.

CBD is found in the cannabis plant but does not contain psychoactive components and is legal.

MyWorkSpot, based in Reform Road, is home to about 100 different businesses using its space for flexible or full-time office working, and launched a search for a new business last year.

As part of the prize, Elitemii will benefit from free office space at MyWorkSpot for a year, together with a package of support offered by the Advertiser and other member businesses, including PR training.

Gurminder and Sonika formed the company during the height of lockdown but have been cooking up the idea of starting their own business for a few years.

"The win was amazing. It has given us so much opportunity to just speak with like-minded people; people who want to be successful," Gurminder said.

"This whole thing is a learning experience. There is such a good network of people here [at MyWorkSpot] and that will have lots of benefits for us going forward.

"There was a lot of work that went into the background; set up; the branding, and the fact that they picked that up, it ticked the boxes for us in terms of going in the right path.

"We are not here for the quick buck - we are here for the long term."

Gurminder added that he and his wife wanted to form Elitemii to 'help people', and ensure they know what CBD products they are buying, at a competitive price.

"Even within our friends and family, there were so many people who were buying CBD without knowing what it was," he said.

"Our research showed that there was a lot of over-priced goods out there, and we wanted to fill that gap to provide a product that does what it says, and at a competitive price."

Gurminder says that CBD products sold by Elitemii can be used to treat a variety of conditions - from easing anxiety and depression, to helping aches and pains and sleeping problems. It is also popular with those who do regular exercise, he said.

He added that the product has taken on added significance due to the effects of the pandemic on mental health, with some people on furlough and unsure of their employment future, for example.

The pair have not ruled out the possibility of a physical shop in Maidenhead in the coming years.

MEET the 2021 MyWorkSpot Start-up comp winners... Team #Elitemii. We were delighted to offer office space to this team who inspired us with their plan to set-up & grow their business here in #Maidenhead. Read our Q&A https://t.co/cYwi08LHEF #coworking #Entrepreneurship #CBD pic.twitter.com/JJBhX81lud — MyWorkSpot Coworking (@MyWorkSpotUK) March 1, 2021

Director at MyWorkSpot, David Johnston, said that Gurminder and Sonika’s business idea ‘struck out’, adding that it will become popular in the UK after taking off in the United States.

“They have chosen a sector that has got such enormous potential,” he said. “This just struck out for us in terms of the growing business.

“It might be considered niche at the minute, but in the US it has taken off big time with some really massive companies. And we think in the UK it is going to be the same.”

He added: “The creativity and entrepreneurship within Maidenhead and surrounding areas is still absolutely there; people want to start their own business.

“And it is something we should be encouraging, and is part of reason why we wanted to give something back ourselves.”

Visit www.elitemii.com