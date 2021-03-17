Woman dies on the tracks near Burnham Railway Station

A woman in her thirties has died on the tracks near Burnham Railway Station, transport police have confirmed.

The British Transport Police were called to the scene just before 5pm yesterday (Tuesday).

They had received reports of a casualty on the tracks, however, the person was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Officers said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: "British Transport Police were called to Burnham railway station at 4.48pm yesterday (16 March) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."