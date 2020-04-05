Unattended food causes kitchen fire

06:10PM, Sunday 05 April 2020
Food cooking unattended caught fire in a flat in Burnham this morning.
The kitchen fire at a property in Grenville Close was attended by two crews from Maidenhead and a crew from Slough at about 11.15am.
At the property firefighters retrieved a tray of food from the oven which they extinguished.
The fire created cooking fumes, but no damage was caused to the property.
Firefighters were at the scene for about an hour.
