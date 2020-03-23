SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Mon, 23
11 °C
Tue, 24
12 °C
Wed, 25
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Pair charged in connection with burglaries in Burnham

    David Lee

    Police alert warns drivers about distraction burglaries in Ascot

    Two women have been charged in connection with multiple burglaries in Burnham.

    Jennifer Bull, 32, of Almond Road, Burnham and Emma Brown, 33, of Elmshott Lane, Slough, were both charged on Wednesday (March 18) with two counts each of burglary and breach of a closure order, and one count each of theft.

    The charges are in connection with multiple incidents that occurred in Almond Road, Burnham, between January 11 and March 12 this year.

    The pair have been bailed to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on May 14.

    Comments

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved