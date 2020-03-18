Burnham Park Hall set to close following coronavirus outbreak

Burnham Park Hall is set to close following advice on social distancing measures from the government amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The hall, will be closed from midnight on Sunday, March 22, for four weeks and this may be extended if needed.

In a statement Burnham Parish Council, said: “Further to the recent government advice on social distancing measures to reduce social interaction between people, in order to reduce the transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19), it is with regret that Burnham Park Hall will be closed from midnight on the 22nd March 2020.

“The closure will be for 4 weeks, but this may roll on if necessary. We will be assessing the situation and the need to extend the closing period, taking into account the advice given from government.

“We will ensure we publish information regularly through the Burnham Parish Council website https://burnhamparish.gov.uk/ the Burnham Park Hall website https://www.burnhampark.co.uk/ and social media.

“The decision to close Burnham Park Hall to the public and to cancel some of our key events was not taken lightly, but it was unanimously agreed by all the Councillors that this was the right decision in the interests of safety.”

Burnham Parish Council Chairman Cllr Judith Foster has stated “The council has a duty of care to its staff and the public, and this is a very responsible and proactive approach to this situation.”

The team within Burnham Park Hall will continue working following its closure.

The Jennery Lane W.C. will be closed, however, the disabled toilets will still be open.

If anyone needs to contact Burnham Park Hall in regard to bookings please email: functions@burnhampark.co.uk

To contact the parish council either use the details on the website for email parish clerk, Annie at clerk@burnhamparish.gov.uk