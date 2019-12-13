General election 2019: Conservative Joy Morrissey elected in Beaconsfield

Tories emerged victorious in Beaconsfield as Dominic Grieve lost the seat he had held for more than two decades.

Joy Morrissey, a former Ealing councillor won with 32,477 votes, resulting in a majority of 15,712.

The seat was an interesting one following Mr Grieve becoming an independent earlier this year after losing the Tory whip, but he failed to win over voters on his own.

Mr Grieve received 16,765 votes - 19,756 fewer than he received in the 2017 general election.

Labour’s Alex Collins got 5, 756, the Green Party’s Zoe Hatch got 2,033 while other independent candidate Adam Clearly got 837.

Addressing the media after the result, Mrs Morrissey said: “Our win here in Beaconsfield and the Conservative wins we are seeing all over the country, are victories for the many and for the few and for everyone who knows we just need to get Brexit done and move the country forward.

“It is also a victory for the silent majority of this country whose voices have been heard tonight.”

She added her thanks to Mr Grieve for his work over the last 22 years.

Mr Grieve said he had made ‘happy memories’ here and said he will do other things that have ‘been on his mind for some time’.