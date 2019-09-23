Burnham woman to take part in Channel 4 game show

A Burnham resident will be appearing on a Channel 4 game show as it returns for a second series.

The new series of The Circle launches on Tuesday, September 24 at 9.15pm and is hosted by Emma Willis.

Players live in separate flats in an apartment block and communicate with each other through a voice activated social media platform called The Circle.

One contestant, Brooke, 24, from Burnham, has said she will use 'a combination of girl code and flirting to win'.

The players can be whoever they want on their Circle profiles, as they are hidden behind the screen.

They can choose to hide certain things, change their identity entirely or simply be themselves.

Across the series the players rate each other and the least popular are ‘blocked’. On their way out they get to meet one of their fellow players face-to-face and find out if who they have been talking to is really who they say they are.

Brooke, a disclosure officer, said: "I'm going to be using the whole girl code in there. I'll flirt with the guys if I have to. I'll use all of that. I'm not holding anything back.

"I'll be myself. I post a lot of holiday pictures in real life, but I'll be a slightly glammed down version. I'll be using smiley selfies, but nothing too glammed up.

"Because of the perception people already have of me based on my social media, I want to be myself and not the Brooke that is always on holiday.

"People have had the assumption that I'm an escort or a sugar baby because I'm always on holiday, so that's why I don't want to have that profile on The Circle."