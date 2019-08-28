More than 120 runners take part in Burnham Beeches 5k road race

More than 120 runners took on the Burn-ham Beeches 5k road race on Wednesday, August 21.

The annual event, organised by Farnham Common Joggers and Wheelers (JAWS), saw runners attend from several clubs including Maidenhead Athletic Club, Wycombe, Reading, Oxford, and Burnham.

The runners made their way through Burnham Beeches along a route specifically designed by England Athletics.

Three runners from Burnham Joggers were among the medallists.

The Burnham Beeches Eco cafe stayed open for refreshments during the evening of the race.