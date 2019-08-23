Burnham FC pay tribute to bar and events manager who died this week

Burnham FC has been rocked by yet another tragedy after their bar and events manager passed away this week, just over two weeks after the tragic death of Luca Skivington.

The club has paid tribute Micky Jaffa who passed away on Wednesday morning.

In a tweet the club said: “Sad news from the club. Micky Jaffa our bar and events manager sadly passed away on Wednesday morning.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his son Sammy and the family.”

Replying to the tweet, Mark Bartley, the manager of Marlow FC, said: “Wow, so sorry to hear that. I literally spoke to him about three weeks ago.

“Unbelievably tough... all at the club after recent events and thoughts are with you all.”

Adam Nolan, manager of Burnham FC juniors, said: “I was gutted to hear this yesterday. My thoughts are with his family and the club. Such an unfortunate time. I was only talking to him last week about his plans to help us at @FCBurnhamJunior.

“He was always so accommodating to us”.

Windsor FC said: “Very sorry to hear about Micky. Condolences from all at Windsor FC.”

Adam Sams, manager of Windsor FC under 18s, said: “Thoughts are with the club and Micky's family. Was always a great character to have around the club when I was there.”

Luca, 17 who was the son of club chairman Glenn Skivington was killed in a car crash on Tuesday, August 6.