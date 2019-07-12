CCTV image released following pub assault in Burnham

A CCTV appeal has been launched following a pub assault in Burnham on Friday, June 14.

The incident took place at the Old Five Bells pub on Church Street, in which a man in his thirties was involved in an altercation with another man.

Members of the public became involved and the victim received injuries and was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged.

The police said the man in the image may have vital information about the incident.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Vicky Bygrave, of Force CID, based in Aylesbury police station said: “I am appealing for the man in the CCTV image to please come forward as I believe that he may have important information that could help with our investigation.

“I would also urge anyone who recognises the man in the image to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190179943 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”